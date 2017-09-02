        <
          Arkansas senior Arlando Cook arrested on multiple charges

          5:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas senior forward Arlando Cook has been arrested on accusations of first-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

          Cook was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and was released just before noon on a $1,250 bond. Jail records do not indicate if Cook has an attorney.

          A Fayetteville police report says officers found Cook punching a man who appeared to be unconscious outside of a restaurant. The report says the altercation involved a dispute over a woman. Officers say Cook had watery and bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.

          In a statement, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson described the allegations as "unacceptable behavior."

          The 6-foot-8 Cook averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Arkansas from Connors (Okla.) State College.

