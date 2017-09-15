COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Assault charges against suspended South Carolina guard Rakym Felder have been dismissed.

Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Felder's charges were dropped by the city prosecutor. Felder had been charged with third-degree assault and battery stemming from a bar fight. It was Felder's second arrest since joining the Gamecocks.

Felder is a 5-foot-10 point guard from Brooklyn, New York, who played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks' Final Four run last spring. He was expected to have a significant role in the backcourt since the team lost three starting guards in Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and P.J. Dozier.

Felder played in 36 of 37 games last season. He had 15 points in South Carolina's 88-81 upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA tournament.