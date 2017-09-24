Top-50 prospect David McCormack announced his commitment to Kansas on Sunday.

McCormack, a 6-foot-10 center, chose the Jayhawks over a final five that included Xavier, NC State, Oklahoma State and Duke. He officially visited Xavier and NC State and took unofficial visits to his other finalists.

The No. 4-ranked center in the class of 2018, McCormack is No. 33 overall in the ESPN 100. He was one of the best big men on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit in the spring and summer, averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Team Loaded AAU program. The Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) product also shot 60.0 percent from the field.

McCormack is the second top-35 big man to commit to Kansas in the past month, as 6-foot-8 power forward Silvio De Sousa (No. 28) pledged to the Jayhawks in late August. Those two comprise Bill Self's 2018 class so far, although three transfers will also sit out the upcoming season. Forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson (Memphis) and guard Charlie Moore (California) will become eligible for the 2018-19 campaign.

Self isn't finished with the 2018 class, though, as the Jayhawks are still targeting several perimeter players. Among the guys on Kansas' board are elite prospects Zion Williamson (No. 2) and Romeo Langford (No. 5), as well as point guards Quentin Grimes (No. 13), Devon Dotson (No. 26) and Ayo Dosunmu (No. 29).