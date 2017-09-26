What you need to know about the FBI's NCAA basketball investigation

Darren Rovell sheds light on allegations that an unnamed men's basketball player received payments from Adidas to ensure he signed with a "public research university located in Kentucky." (1:23)

Now that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has formally announced its charges against four NCAA assistant basketball coaches, here's what we think we know going forward regarding the federal probe into corruption and fraud in college basketball.

What are the charges?

As announced by U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim at a press conference on Tuesday, federal authorities have brought forth two distinct sets of allegations.

Under the first group of charges, the U.S. Attorney is alleging that assistant coaches at Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and USC "took cash bribes" in order to steer elite basketball players toward certain financial advisors and sports agents. The assistants named in the indictment are Chuck Person (Auburn), Emanuel Richardson (Arizona), Lamont Evans (Oklahoma State) and Tony Bland (USC).

USC assistant Tony Bland is one of the coaches involved in the U.S. Attorney's NCAA investigation. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

In the second set of allegations, authorities say that James Gatto, on behalf of an unnamed "sportswear company," funneled "six-figure payments" to three players, who, in exchange, committed to play for particular college programs affiliated with the company. Gatto is the director of global sports marketing for Adidas.

This set of charges includes a reference to a "public research university located in Kentucky." Sources have told ESPN it is the University of Louisville.

Could other charges be forthcoming against other programs and individuals?



Yes. The investigation is "ongoing," and at Tuesday's press conference the phone number for a tip line was given out for anyone who wants to come forward with information.

Why is giving money to an assistant coach or to a young basketball player against the law?

The charges brought forward include violations of federal statutes on bribery and wire fraud, among other laws. Any assistant coach found to be taking bribes while employed by an institution receiving federal funds, for example, could be liable to prosecution under federal law.

What happens next?

Speaking strictly in terms of college sports, the behaviors alleged by federal authorities also constitute violations of NCAA bylaws. In that case, the sequence with which college basketball fans are quite familiar would be expected to ensue.

Starting with a notice of allegations and running through hearings in front of the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, the programs involved could, if found in violation, be subject to penalties ranging from scholarship reductions and postseason bans all the way up to show-cause orders for the coaches involved.

The NCAA was made aware of the investigation Tuesday as well.

What about the head coaches at these programs?

The assistants charged by the authorities have larger concerns than their employment statuses right now. As for the head coaches that employed them, the first question will be simply whether any of the charged defendants come forward with information directly implicating their head coaches.

Assuming no further information comes out documenting that head coaches had knowledge of what was taking place, much will depend on these coaches' previous track records in terms of compliance with NCAA rules, as well as the language on their current contracts. If the past is any guide, any terminations issued by university presidents could well be made the subject of a wrongful termination suit by the head coach who was fired.

Will this change the way college sports operate?



In a way, it already has. College basketball recruiting at the highest level was stopped dead in its tracks, at least temporarily, as of the first suggestive Tweets that came out on Tuesday morning. What will come next remains to be seen.

In terms of sweeping systemic change taking place, however, a modicum of skepticism might be in order. Consider the Carnegie Report on American College Athletics, which harshly criticized revenue sports as "a highly commercial enterprise" where young athletes are "commanded by professional coaches."

The Carnegie Report was released on October 23, 1929. Change comes slowly in college sports.