Men's basketball coach Rick Pitino expressed "complete shock" that Louisville is involved in the federal investigation into fraud and corruption in recruiting.

Interim university president Gregory Postel announced Tuesday that Louisville had been notified of its part in the federal investigation.

Editor's Picks Rick Pitino could be staring at his final days as coach He has been through a sex scandal in which a mistress went to jail for extortion. He made it through strippers in dorm rooms partying with players and recruits. Now, with the FBI at the door, it will be difficult for Rick Pitino to escape this scandal.

NCAA coaches among 10 facing federal charges Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball. Among those arrested and charged are four assistant coaches at Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and USC.

Vaccaro: Apparel co. schemes nothing new Sonny Vaccaro said he thinks schemes involving apparel companies, coaches, players and agents have existed "forever," but that they are carried out on a bigger scale today. 2 Related

"These allegations come as a complete shock to me," Pitino said in a prepared statement. "If true, I agree with the U.S. Attorneys Office that these third-party schemes, initiated by a few bad actors, operated to commit a fraud on the impacted universities and their basketball programs, including the University of Louisville. Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

Earlier in the day, federal prosecutors in New York announced charges of fraud and corruption against 10 people involved in college basketball, including four assistant coaches -- Auburn's Chuck Person, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson and USC's Tony Bland.

The three-year FBI probe focused on coaches being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer NBA-bound players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at a "public research university located in Kentucky" -- identified as Louisville -- of taking part in a scheme to funnel about $100,000 from Adidas company to an All-American high school player that the Cardinals were recruiting.

Louisville is currently on probation by the NCAA, and Pitino is facing a suspension by college's governing body following a sex scandal investigation.

On June 15, the NCAA suspended Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games. The university is appealing.

The NCAA also placed the basketball program on four years' probation, vacated wins in which ineligible players participated and issued a 10-year show-cause order for former basketball operations director Andre McGee.

Former escort Katina Powell alleged that McGee had hired her and other escorts to strip and have sex with Louisville recruits and players.