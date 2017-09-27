Jeff Goodman reports that Louisville head coach Rick Pitino and AD Tom Jurich will not be returning to the school. (0:54)

Louisville coach Rick Pitino, one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history, who has won 770 games and two national championships and made seven Final Four appearances while also weathering multiple scandals, according to sources was fired on Wednesday.

Louisville is among the programs accused of working with an Adidas representative to funnel $100,000 to the family of an elite prospect in exchange for his commitment, per FBI documents that led to multiple arrests of college basketball assistants from prominent teams.

Fired Wednesday, Rick Pitino will say goodbye to Louisville after 16 seasons as basketball head coach. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Pitino, the first coach in NCAA history to take three schools (Providence, Kentucky, Louisville) to the Final Four, is also the first Division I coach to win national titles for two programs. He's also coached the NBA's New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Here is a timeline of the highs and lows of Pitino's coaching career:

Pitino led Kentucky to a national championship in 1996 and to the title game in 1997. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

March 1987: Pitino, then 34 years old, leads Providence, a sixth seed in the South region, to the Final Four after a win over No. 1 seed Georgetown in the Elite Eight.

Summer 1987: Pitino agrees to coach the New York Knicks.

May 1989: Announcing his preference for the college game, Pitino leaves the Knicks after two seasons and a 90-74 record to accept the head-coaching job at Kentucky. Following the forced resignation of coach Eddie Sutton, Pitino takes over a team on NCAA probation with a two-year postseason ban and returns them to the 1993 Final Four. He also hires Bernadette Mattox, the first female assistant for a men's team in Division I history.

March-April 1996: Pitino leads Antoine Walker, Ron Mercer and a fleet of future pros to the national championship, the sixth in Kentucky men's basketball history, after a 76-67 victory over Syracuse in the title game.

May 1997: After Kentucky loses to Arizona in the 1997 national title game, Pitino accepts a 10-year, $70 million deal to be president and coach of the Boston Celtics. "I could stay and coach at Kentucky and be very happy, but there's a challenge out there that I want to take," he says at the time. "It's a monster challenge." The Celtics, coming off a 15-67 season, have the best shot at Wake Forest star Tim Duncan in the draft lottery. Pitino promises fans he will have Boston back in the playoffs in three years. The Celtics instead land the third pick, where they select guard Chauncey Billups.

Pitino (with Billy Donovan) took Providence to the Final Four in 1987. Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

March 1, 2000: After a loss to the Toronto Raptors, Pitino utters an infamous message to Celtics supporters: "Larry Bird is not walking through that door, fans. Kevin McHale is not walking through that door, and Robert Parish is not walking through that door. And if you expect them to walk through that door, they're going to be gray and old."

January 2001: Pitino, 102-146 in Boston, resigns with 6½ years and $27 million left on his contract. "Sometimes change is good just for the sake of change when things aren't going well," he says. "It's heartbreaking to me, what's happened here. I love the Boston Celtics and I'll always be a fan."

March 2001: Louisville hires Pitino to replace longtime coach Denny Crum, who retired. At his introductory news conference, Pitino says he was close to accepting the job at Michigan but that Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, who said Pitino was his only candidate for the job, was the difference-maker.

"And they said, 'What's stopping you from doing that?' and I said, 'Cowardice. I can't get on the phone and tell Tom no. I can't tell him this.'"

July 2003: Pitino meets Karen Sypher at an upscale Italian restaurant in Louisville, where the two engage in a sexual encounter after the business has closed for the night.

March 2005: Under Pitino, the Cardinals reach the Final Four, the school's first appearance in the national semifinals since its 1986 national championship run.

April 2009: Pitino announces he's the target of an extortion attempt by Sypher.

July 2010: Pitino testifies against Sypher during her extortion trial, prompted by accusations she tried to blackmail the Louisville head coach by requesting millions in cash, a home and expensive vehicles to stay silent about their affair. "Some unfortunate things happened," Pitino testifies at Sypher's trial. "She opened up my pants." Pitino also says the sex lasted "15 seconds" and denies Sypher's accusations, which she reported to Louisville police, that Pitino raped her on two occasions.

Pitino admits to giving Sypher $3,000 after she told him she was pregnant and planned to have an abortion but lacked health insurance.

February 2011: A judge sentences Sypher to seven years in prison after she's convicted of extortion, retaliation against a witness and lying to the FBI in the aftermath of her tryst with Pitino.

Pitino appeals for fans to move on from the scandal, saying it's been "pure hell" for his family.

"I've been blackmailed seven months ago and these allegations were proven false," Pitino said. "I'm asking all university fans that if any of you put this on the news anymore, if you're fans of anything we've accomplished just change the channel. And if the newspapers want to write about it, just read something else."

April 2013: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces that Pitino will be inducted in the 2013 class.

That same month, Pitino leads Louisville to the national title after an 82-76 victory over Michigan, a year after the team's Final Four loss to Kentucky. It's the second national championship for Pitino, who becomes the first Division I coach to win a national title at two schools.

June 9, 2015: Louisville gives Pitino a 10-year extension worth $50.93 million.