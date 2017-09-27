        <
          Auburn offering season ticket refunds for men's basketball

          Four assistant basketball coaches charged in corruption probe (2:36)

          Darren Rovell breaks down fraud and corruption charges against coaches at USC, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Arizona, as well as an Adidas official. (2:36)

          1:38 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
          Following the arrest of assistant coach Chuck Person, Auburn is offering refunds on men's basketball season tickets, according to AL.com.

          A spokeswoman told the website that there were a few requests for refunds, which were granted.

          Person was one of four college basketball coaches arrested on Tuesday as part of an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball.

          According to FBI documents, Person allegedly accepted multiple bribes -- including one worth as much as $50,000 -- in order to steer Auburn players to Rashan Michel, a former NBA official who founded Thompson Bespoke Clothing, a custom clothier for athletes. Documents also state Person allegedly gave money to the families of two Auburn players.

          Auburn announced on Monday that it had sold out of its men's basketball season ticket allotment for the fourth straight year.

          Auburn went 18-14 last season, and opens the 2017-18 season against Norfolk State on Nov. 10.

