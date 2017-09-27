Dick Vitale is frustrated and disgusted that college basketball has a scandal like this at Louisville. (1:50)

On Tuesday, four assistant college basketball coaches were charged in a federal corruption investigation. On Wednesday, it was announced that Louisville coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave after allegations that include payments of $100,000 from Adidas to the family of a top recruit, according to the federal complaint.

The lucrative link between shoe and apparel companies and universities is a matter of public knowledge. Adidas' deal with Louisville is the company's second-largest with a university, behind only Kansas.

Portland Business Journal's database shows deals between public universities and apparel companies, including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. Private schools are not included in the database.

These are the six largest college shoe and apparel deals, via ESPN's Darren Rovell:

UCLA & Under Armour: 15 years, $280 million

Ohio State & Nike: 15 years, $252 million

Texas & Nike: 15 years, $250 million

Kansas & Adidas: 14 years, $191 million

Michigan & Nike: 15 years, $173.8 million

Louisville & Adidas: 10 years, $160 million