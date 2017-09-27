ESPN 100 prospects Anfernee Simons and Courtney Ramey both decommitted from Louisville on Wednesday, less than an hour after the school announced head coach Rick Pitino was placed on administrative leave.

"Due to the recent events that have taken place, my family and I have decided it's in my best interest to de-commit from the University of Louisville," Simons said in a statement on Twitter. "I will be reopening my recruitment. This was a very tough decision to make and I am deeply saddened by this. I appreciate all of the support from the Louisville fans."

Ramey's father, Terrell, confirmed to ESPN that his son had also reopened his recruitment.

"Yes he has, unfortunately," Ramey said.

The uncertainty at Louisville has cost the school two recruits. Doug Buffington/Icon Sportswire

Editor's Picks ESPN 100 recruit decommits from Auburn E.J. Montgomery, a 6-foot-10 power forward, has decommitted from Auburn after assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested in an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption.

Louisville placed Pitino on unpaid administrative leave on Wednesday, after the program was linked to an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in basketball recruiting. Louisville was not explicitly named in the FBI documents, but the school confirmed it was part of the investigation. The allegations include requesting that Adidas funnel $100,000 to the family of a prospect so he would sign with Louisville. The prospect is believed to be Brian Bowen, who committed to the Cardinals in early June.

Simons, a 6-foot-4 guard from IMG Academy (Florida), is ranked No. 8 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He originally committed to Louisville last fall. He was one of the most impressive players on the Under Armour Association circuit this spring and summer, averaging 20.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for Team Breakdown.

Ramey, a 6-foot point guard from Webster Groves High School (Missouri), is No. 49 in the ESPN 100. He committed to the Cardinals in February. Ramey averaged 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds for Ramey Jets United on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit.

Louisville now has zero commitments in the 2018 class, but in-state guard David Johnson is still committed for 2019.