Former UConn men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun told ESPN he will take over upstart Division III university St. Joseph in Connecticut this year as the program assembles players to compete in 2018-19.

Calhoun's title will be a consultant, and he said that this season he will recruit exclusively, with the help of former UConn assistant Glen Miller, to put together a roster for the following season. He will not coach.

"I love the game, I love the kids and the gym is a gym," Calhoun told ESPN.

Calhoun, 75, lives about 30 miles away from the West Hartford campus and is close with St. Joseph's athletic director Bill Cardarelli. The pair had discussions last month and agreed to the deal this week.

Calhoun spent 26 seasons as Huskies coach and won three national titles -- in 1999, 2004 and 2011. He retired as coach in 2012, largely because of health reasons, and held the title of special assistant to the athletic director at UConn.

"My heart will always be with UConn," Calhoun said. "I'll still be there helping out as much as I can."