Alabama associate athletic director Kobie Baker, who previously worked for the NCAA, resigned Wednesday after the school questioned him about being linked to the ongoing FBI college basketball investigation that has resulted in 10 arrests.

Editor's Picks The inside story of how the FBI rocked college basketball For three years, college basketball -- from coaches to sneaker companies -- was in the FBI's crosshairs. By using wiretaps, surveillance video, undercover agents and cooperating witnesses, the scope of their work and the sport's corruption came to light.

Baker oversaw all areas of Alabama's basketball administration and served as the liaison for men's basketball to the SEC office, compliance services and student-athlete support services.

"Following yesterday's reports from New York regarding a Federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics, The University of Alabama Department of Athletics immediately initiated an internal review of our men's basketball operations," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "As a result, we have accepted the resignation effective today of Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator. Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts."

Prior to joining Avery Johnson's staff when he took the Alabama job, Baker was the assistant director of enforcement for basketball development at the NCAA. He was also the associate director of amateurism certification at the NCAA.