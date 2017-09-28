Arizona Wildcats sophomore Rawle Alkins will miss eight to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot, the school announced on Wednesday.

Alkins suffered the injury on Tuesday afternoon during voluntary activities with teammates.

Alkins, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds last season. He tested the NBA draft waters after the season ended, but decided in late May to withdraw his name and return to Tucson for his sophomore season.

Alkins is projected as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Editor's Picks The inside story of how the FBI rocked college basketball For three years, college basketball -- from coaches to sneaker companies -- was in the FBI's crosshairs. By using wiretaps, surveillance video, undercover agents and cooperating witnesses, the scope of their work and the sport's corruption came to light.

Freshman Brandon Randolph, an ESPN 100 recruit, should see in increase an minutes while Alkins is out.

Arizona has a strong case to be considered the preseason No. 1 team in the country, as it returns Alkins, Allonzo Trier and Dusan Ristic. The Wildcats also have an elite recruiting class led by top-three prospect DeAndre Ayton.

They open the season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona. It's unclear when Alkins will return. Pac-12 play begins on Dec. 30 against Arizona State.

The news came a day after Arizona made national headlines over an FBI investigation that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson.

According to FBI documents, Richardson allegedly accepted more than $20,000 from financial advisers in order to steer players toward them after college.