Oklahoma State has fired associate head coach Lamont Evans, one of 10 people arrested this week as part of the FBI's investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption.

The school announced that Evans was terminated in a one-sentence statement Thursday.

Editor's Picks House committee wants NCAA briefing on corruption Two days after 10 men associated with college basketball were charged in a federal corruption investigation, two members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said they are seeking an NCAA briefing on the matter.

Bilas: College sports has a real money problem The reason college basketball is in trouble is simple: money. The reason this problem won't get solved: money. Until the NCAA changes its stance on paying athletes, no number of arrests will solve the problem. 1 Related

Evans, the highest-paid assistant in the country at $600,000 for the upcoming season, signed a three-year deal prior to the season. He was one of four assistant coaches from across the nation charged with allegedly taking bribes to help deliver players to advisers and agents. Evans is accused of accepting $2,000 per month in bribes.

He surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon on federal corruption charges. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin later in the day. Evans did not enter a plea but is due to appear in court again in New York's Southern District on Oct. 10.

Evans joined Oklahoma State's staff before the 2016-17 season and worked for Brad Underwood, who left after the season for Illinois and was replaced by assistant Mike Boynton Jr. Evans worked at South Carolina from 2012 to 2016.

Evans was allegedly involved in a meeting between an Oklahoma State player and an FBI witness in West Virginia before a game on Feb. 4.

