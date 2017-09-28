ESPN's Ryan Smith and Terry Meiners of WHAS Radio are invited to OTL to discuss the scandal at Louisville. (6:41)

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are seeking a briefing from the NCAA and "any sports companies caught up" with the fraud and corruption scandal that has rocked college basketball this week.

U.S. Reps Greg Walden (R-Oregon) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-New Jersey) made the joint announcement Thursday, two days after 10 men associated with college basketball -- including four assistant coaches -- were charged in a federal corruption investigation.

On Wednesday, Louisville coach Rick Pitino was put on unpaid administrative leave by the university. A source told ABC that in court records that he is the "Coach-2" who played a role in funneling money to a recruit.

"The federal government's investigation into sports companies and basketball coaches at numerous colleges across the nation is extremely troubling and puts into serious question the NCAA's ability to oversee its own institutions," the statement read. "In addition to any criminal activities, these allegations raise concerns about the effects of these predatory schemes on youth athletes and how hidden financial connections between advertisers and endorsers influence young consumers. We are requesting that the NCAA and the involved companies brief the committee on the actions they are taking to ensure that similar schemes are not happening in other sports, and how they intend to prevent it from happening in the future."

The committee said it's not seeking any additional information from law enforcement at this point.