Why a coach should (and shouldn't) take the Louisville basketball job

The list is short: Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Duke and then arguably Louisville. You can certainly make a case that Rick Pitino held one of the five most desirable coaching positions in college basketball.

But how attractive is the Louisville job in its current state? Would coaches consider leaving their current spots take the chance on following Pitino with all the uncertainty?

We spoke to a half-dozen coaches about whether or not they would. Two said they would, and four told ESPN.com on the condition of anonymity that they wouldn't.

"If they want to get someone squeaky clean, they are going to have a tough time," said one of the potential candidates. "They're in a tough spot."

"You've got to listen," added another. "But it's not going to be as easy as some people think. They may have to get an interim for this season, and then hire someone in March or April."

Why to take the job

Money

Rick Pitino was the highest-paid college basketball coach at about $7.8 million. While the school almost certainly won't pay his replacement as much, Louisville can toss out a more lucrative offer than just about anyone else.

What coaches are saying

"The money. They can pay as much if not more than anyone else. Look at what Pitino made. Maybe I won't make that much, but it'll still be significantly more than I'm making now. It'll be difficult to turn down."

"If I go, it would be for the money. That would be the primary reason. Period."

The chance to win a national title

Louisville has won three national titles -- in 1980, 1986 and 2013. The Cardinals have been to the Final Four on 10 occasions.

What coaches are saying

"You can win a national title there. That's the ultimate benefit to take the job. It's not going to happen right away, but the ceiling on Louisville is as high as just about anywhere.

"Where I'm at now, I'm just hoping to get a shot at a Final Four -- and even that's far-fetched. At Louisville, the goal every year is to get to the Final Four -- and it's not unrealistic."

Tradition

This is a program that has consistently won at the highest level, and sells out the Yum! Center.

What coaches are saying

"They have won national titles, they have a rabid fan base -- and it's a place that recruits itself because of that and also the support it has from the administration."

Being in the ACC

This is a league that gets exposure and has no shortage of quality programs and coaches. It's difficult to argue for any other conference in America being better.

What coaches are saying

"It's the best league in the country, maybe the best league in college basketball history. You've got guys like [Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski], [North Carolina coach] Roy [Williams], [Syracuse coach Jim] Boeheim. They are all getting older. It's the right time to get into the ACC."

Long contract

The typical deal for a new coach is five years, but there have been coaches who have received eight-year contracts, especially when taking over what is a tenuous situation. To get someone to Louisville, it's going to require a long-term comittment.

What coaches are saying

"My guess is they will be offering a lengthy deal with a lot of guaranteed money, so there's less pressure to win right away."

Youth required

If you understand that there will be some lean years, and can afford to be a little patient, then it makes sense. Someone in their 60s will have difficulty with a situation like this one because of the time and effort it will take to potentially rebuild.

What coaches are saying

"You can't be in your 50s or 60s and want to rebuild. This is a job for a younger guy who is going to outwork people and have the energy to deal with some down years early on."

"If I'm 44 years old instead of in my mid-50s, I'd go. But there's no way I am doing it now."

Louisville has a long history of success. Is that enough for a coach to take the basketball job amid all these problems? Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Why not take the job

Uncertainty

This is the big one because there's no telling what could happen to the program. It could face severe NCAA sanctions, and players could also decide to bolt. The next coach could inherit a major rebuilding task.

What coaches are saying

"I wouldn't take the job under these circumstances. It's a better job, there's no question. But there are too many questions for me to leave where I'm at right now."

Short-term misery

While this season's roster is good, there could be a ton of losses in the first couple years that follow.

What coaches are saying

"It'll be tough as you try and rebuild it. I know I'd be leaving a situation where I'm going to compete for an NCAA tournament. To give that up for getting your brains beat in is difficult."

Following Pitino

Pitino won a ton of games while he was at Louisville, so the bar has been set high in terms of fan expectations.

What coaches are saying

"If you're a clean guy, why would you want to follow a cheater at a place with a passionate fan base? If you aren't cheating, you won't win as much."

Taint

Even though Pitino is gone, the next coach will still have to deal with the negative recruiting aligned with taking over the program that has gone through more than one scandal recently.

What coaches are saying

"It's not going to be easy to get players, especially the players that they have been used to getting. There will be a hangover for a while -- and it won't make recruiting easy."

Leadership questions

There's an interim president, and it's unclear who will actually hire the coach. So, even if you take the job, you may not have complete confidence that the regime in place will be the one you work for in the years to come.

What coaches are saying

"It's so important nowadays to have a great working relationship with your athletic director and the administration. It would be pretty tough to take this job right now if they offered it to me not knowing who the heck I'll be working for and with in a year or two."

Timing

Practice has started, the season is weeks away and coaches would be leaving their current players on short notice.

What coaches are saying

"The timing is really hard. It would be tough to walk away from my players and even my staff right now. If it was a few months ago, then you wouldn't feel as bad."

Current satisfaction

Most of the coaches that spoke to ESPN.com are more than content in their current situations. There's stability, they make more money than they ever imagined and they are winning at a high enough level.

What coaches are saying

"Why take a risk when you're happy with what you have? Why go through all that when you don't have to?"

Final answer ...

Would a coach take the job if asked? The answers are mixed.

What coaches are saying?

"I can see some people taking it because it's a top 10 job with all the elements and ingredients, but there's no way I would take it right now. There's a lot attractive about it, but at the stage of my career it's not the right move for me."

"You have to take it. The money and the long-term potential is too much to pass up."

"I'm young enough, so I'd have to do it. I'd never even sniff a job like this in a normal situation."

"I don't want to go and deal with that mess. I'm in my 50s, and I love where I'm at now. I'm not saying I wouldn't be tempted by the money and might not ultimately go, but I doubt I'd take it."

"I wouldn't take it right now. Too many questions, and I can't give up a good thing for a risk like that."

"I'd be tempted, that's for sure. They are going to offer a ton of money and it's a great job, but it's not a great job right now."