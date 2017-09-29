Assistant David Padgett has been named the interim head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, the university announced Friday.

Padgett takes over for Rick Pitino, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave after being linked to a corruption scandal that rocked college basketball earlier this week.

A source close to the Louisville program said the players met after a conditioning workout and agreed to back assistant David Padgett as a possible replacement for the ousted Rick Pitino.

Padgett finished his playing career under Pitino and the Cardinals after starting out at Kansas. He sat out Louisville's first Final Four run under Pitino in 2005 and its first appearance in the national semifinals since the 1986 national title run due to NCAA rules for transfers. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game during his senior season in 2007-08.

After a brief stretch in the pros overseas and a stint as an assistant at IUPUI, he returned to Louisville in 2014 as the director of basketball operations.

On Thursday, ABC News confirmed that Pitino is the "Coach-2" mentioned in FBI documents as the coach who brokered a deal with Adidas official Jim Gatto to pay the family of five-star prospect Brian Bowen $100,000. Bowen, per the report, committed to the team two days after Pitino had the last of three conversations with Gatto.