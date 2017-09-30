Kentucky freshman Jarred Vanderbilt will miss the next three months with a left foot injury, the school announced Saturday.

Vanderbilt, who suffered the injury during skill instruction Friday, is expected to return in January.

"I just want to let the Big Blue Nation know I'm going to be fine and looking forward to coming back better than ever," Vanderbilt said. "I've had some setbacks before and I've come back from all of them.

"After talking with my doctor and my family, I feel good about the plan they have in place for me. I'm anxious to get this right and return to my team so I can put this behind me for good. I can't wait to get back to my brothers and help us compete for a national championship this season."

The 6-foot-9 forward was ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100 for 2017, slotting in as the No. 5 power forward in the country. Vanderbilt is a versatile lefty who improved his perimeter game as his high school career progressed, becoming an adept passer and solid ball handler. He is also a terrific defender who can guard multiple positions.

"Jarred has been unbelievable since he stepped on campus," coach John Calipari said. "He's improved tremendously the last four months. Unfortunately, we learned late last night that he's going to miss some time to get his foot healthy. I'm disappointed for Jarred, but only because I know how badly he wanted to get this season started. I'm OK because I know this is what's best for him.

Calipari has multiple options to fill in for Vanderbilt during his time on the sideline, with fellow five-star freshmen Kevin Knox and P.J. Washington capable of bringing versatility to the frontcourt. Sophomores Wenyen Gabriel and Sacha Killeya-Jones are also expected to see bigger roles this season for the Wildcats.

Kentucky opens its season on Nov. 10 at home against Utah Valley.