Texas A&M point guard J.J. Caldwell has been suspended five games for a violation of university policy, sources told ESPN.

Caldwell, a 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman, was ruled ineligible to compete last September and sat out the entire 2016-17 season. At the time, sources told ESPN his home-schooling was the reason for ineligibility.

An ESPN 100 prospect in the 2016 class, Caldwell is expected to be Texas A&M's starting point guard. The Aggies went just 16-15 last season, but returns the pieces to be a top-25 team and SEC title contender. Robert Williams (11.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG) is a projected lottery pick, while Tyler Davis (14.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG), D.J. Hogg (12.0 PPG) and Admon Gilder (13.7 PPG) are all back as well.

Without Caldwell in the lineup, expect head coach Billy Kennedy to turn to Marquette graduate transfer Duane Wilson. Wilson averaged 4.8 points last season for the Golden Eagles after putting up double-figures his previous two campaigns.

Texas A&M opens its regular season on Nov. 10 against West Virginia at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.