Suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, in his first comments since being put on unpaid leave on Wednesday, said he is selling his house in Louisville and "laying low," and he vowed that he would be vindicated of allegations made by federal investigators in a fraud and corruption case.

Pitino told the Courier-Journal that he has "[zero] to do with any of it." Pitino is not named in the federal complaint, but ABC News reported Thursday that he is the "Coach-2" alleged to have played a role in funneling $100,000 to a recruit identified as Brian Bowen.

Interim Louisville president Greg Postel placed Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave on Wednesday and placed a player, identified by ESPN as Bowen, on indefinite suspension.

Postel introduced David Padgett as the Cardinals' interim basketball coach on Friday.

According to his contract, Pitino must be given 10 days' notice before any firing can be official. His lawyer, Steve Pence, has said he will fight the dismissal.

"Right now it's in the lawyers' hands," Pitino said. "I went to Miami. I'm selling my house [in Louisville]. I love David Padgett. I love the boys. I hope they win the national championship. I'm not doing anything but laying low."

When asked if he is Coach-2, Pitino said, "it doesn't matter if I am or not."

Documents in the federal investigation said Adidas executive Jim Gatto, who was arrested on Tuesday, "spoke directly with Coach-2 multiple times in the days before [Bowen] publicly committed" to Louisville.

Pitino said he was discussing former Louisville player Terry Rozier's sponsorship deal with Adidas in those phone calls.