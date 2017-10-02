LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman Brian Bowen, one of the players at the center of a college basketball corruption scandal, has retained an attorney to help him seek reinstatement from the NCAA.

Per the Louisville Courier-Journal, Bowen has retained the services of Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen, the same attorney who helped former Miami Hurricanes player DeQuan Jones succeed in regaining his eligibility after he was tied to an NCAA case involving booster Nevin Shapiro in 2011.

Editor's Picks Pitino selling house, 'laying low' amid scandal In his first comments since being put on unpaid leave Wednesday, suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino told the Courier-Journal he is selling his house and "laying low" in the wake of the corruption scandal that has rocked college basketball.

Setchen "prides himself on his vast experience in having handled a compendium of complex and unique legal and compliance related issues in the high school, college and NCAA context," according to his website.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who was removed from his post last week, is tied to an alleged scheme to deliver $100,000 to Bowen's family through cash supplied by Adidas executive Jim Gatto just days before the five-star recruit committed to Louisville, per FBI documents related to the scandal.

Last week, Bowen was suspended from all team activities.

On Friday, teammate Anas Mahmoud said the Cardinals -- now coached by former assistant David Padgett -- still considered Bowen, who is still on Louisville's campus, "a friend."

"He's a good kid," Mahmoud said.

Louisville already had top-10 talent prior to Bowen's commitment, but his arrival elevated the expectations for Pitino's program.