LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Less than a week after athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave in the fallout created by a corruption scandal that's ricocheted throughout college basketball, Louisville interim president Greg Postel said the school will re-evaluate its nine-figure extension with Adidas.

In August, Louisville announced a new 10-year, $160 million extension with Adidas, which paid men's basketball coach Rick Pitino $2.25 million directly last year.

The extension is slated to go into effect in 2018.

"We have to look at that," said Postel after an emergency meeting for the school's board of trustees on Monday.

Also, Jurich's status was not decided at Monday's meeting. The board will make a final decision on Jurich at their Oct. 18 meeting.

Postel did not respond when asked by ESPN.com if Jurich could find a way to keep his job, but he did say he intends to call a Tuesday press conference to announce an interim athletic director.

Louisville swimming coach Arthur Albiero tweeted Monday afternoon that the school's coaches were in unanimous support of Jurich.

On Saturday, Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino said he hopes his "close friend" Jurich returns as athletic director.

Postel did not rule out voiding the Adidas deal. But he also said any assumptions about the school's future relationship with Adidas are "premature."

Last week, both Jurich and Pitino were removed after FBI documents revealed the men's basketball coach's direct link to an alleged scheme to pay the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 with cash supplied by Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

Bowen, who has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, has retained the services of Miami-based attorney Jason Setchen to fight for his eligibility in 2017-18.

The FBI investigation has tied Adidas cash to a scandal that has led to the arrests of four Division I assistants on bribery and money laundering charges, and has enveloped eight schools so far.

In a letter dated Sept. 27, 2017 and obtained by ESPN.com, Postel admonished Jurich for a lack of communication before the Adidas extension was negotiated.

"In addition, as we've discussed, your recent negotiation of the terms of the updated sponsorship deal with Adidas was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with me or members of the Board of Directors of the University of Louisville Athletics Association," Postel said in the letter.

On Monday, Postel said, "It would have been nice to know more about the [Adidas] agreement."

ESPN's Darren Rovell confirmed that Jurich's daughter was hired by Adidas as an NCAA brand communications manager earlier this year, before the negotiation of the school's extension with the shoe and apparel giant.

J. David Grissom, chairman of the trustees board, said he has not faced any pressure to retain Jurich.

In letters to both Jurich and Pitino last week, Postel said he removed both in part for concerns about allegations that "damage the reputation" of the school.

Louisville is appealing its punishments from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions after the 2015 sex-for-pay scandal.

On Monday, Postel said the NCAA has not told Louisville about any new investigations related to men's basketball after last week's developments.