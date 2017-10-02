ESPN 100 prospect Andrew Nembhard announced his commitment to Florida on Monday evening.

Nembhard, a 6-foot-3 point guard, chose the Gators over Ohio State, USC and Gonzaga. He took an official visit to Florida this past weekend, and also took trips to Ohio State and USC in September.

A Canada native who plays his high school ball at Montverde Academy (Florida), Nembhard reclassified from the 2019 class in July, moving up to 2018. He's ranked No. 46 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 11 point guard.

Nembhard is Florida's first commitment in the 2018 class.

Mike White and Florida badly wanted a point guard in this class, with senior Chris Chiozza graduating after the upcoming season. The Gators were also involved with Devon Dotson (No. 26) and Elijah Weaver (No. 42) at the point guard spot, but will now focus on other positions moving forward. ESPN 100 shooting guard Noah Locke (No. 64) will announce his decision on Tuesday, and Florida is considered to be in a good spot for him.