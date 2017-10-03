Local businessman and University of Louisville Foundation board member Vince Tyra has been named the acting athletic director at Louisville, interim president Greg Postel announced on Tuesday.

Tyra steps in for athletic director Tom Jurich, who was placed on paid administrative leave last week. That move came after the program was linked to a federal investigation into fraud and corruption in recruiting.

On Monday, the Louisville Athletic Association's board unanimously voted to begin the process to terminate men's basketball coach Rick Pitino "for cause," which will take the school off the hook for the $44 million buyout in his contract if it succeeds.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after he was tied to an alleged scheme to funnel $100,000 to the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen Jr. with cash arranged by Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

The school named David Padgett as the new acting basketball coach.