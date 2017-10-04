ESPN 100 prospect Jalen Carey committed to Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Carey announced the decision in a video on Twitter.

"I have two outstanding options. But I can only choose one," Carey said in the video. "And that is Syracuse University."

Carey chose the Orange over Connecticut. Miami was the third finalist, but Carey eliminated the Hurricanes shortly after the FBI investigation news broke last week.

Ranked No. 34 in the ESPN 100, Carey is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who can play on or off the ball. He averaged 18.6 points and 2.0 assists for the NJ Playaz on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer. Carey also shot 43.3 percent from 3-point range in 21 games for the Playaz.

Carey is the second ESPN 100 commitment for Jim Boeheim in the 2018 class, following five-star forward Darius Bazley, who pledged to Syracuse in early July.