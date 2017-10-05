COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin said while he is heartbroken one of his former assistants has been arrested in a nationwide federal bribery and corruption case, the coach isn't surprised at the allegations of payments to steer potential NBA stars to certain agents and advisers.

Lamont Evans, who worked for Martin at Kansas State and South Carolina, and three other assistants at other schools, along with an Adidas executive and five others were charged with corruption and bribery last month. The fallout from the arrests have led to Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich being put on administrative leave, the firing of Evans at Oklahoma State and Auburn offering to refund season ticket buyers after assistant Chuck Person was arrested.

Martin defended himself agsainst accusations he should have known what Evans was doing since he gave Evans his first basketball job at Kansas State in 2008 and brought him to South Carolina to coach with him until 2014. Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since the arrests, Martin also stressed South Carolina has been told by federal officials it is not a target of the probe.

"I have not worked so hard to overcome the odds, to obtain the job and the trust of the people who have employed me to circumvent it for a couple of dollars," said Martin, whose rise from a bar bouncer, to a Florida high school coach and into one of college basketball's hottest coaches was widely chronicled last season as South Carolina went to its first Final Four.

"College basketball coaches know there are problems, but there isn't enough talk how to solve them," Martin said.

He suggested a model that would give 30 percent to the player, 30 percent to the school, 30 percent to the apparel or shoe company and 10 percent to charity.

Martin said he has no idea which South Carolina player was named in court papers as "Player-3," who Evans told an agent and a financial adviser if he was paid, they would get him as a client along with five more similar players.

"If we were being investigated, I'd have that answer for you," Martin said.

Martin said he was especially heartbroken over Evans' arrest on Sept. 26 because he tries to know everything about his program and he feels like he was betrayed by a family member. He said he hasn't spoken to Evans since his arrest.

"I'm not ready for that day with Lamont right now," Martin said. "I'm sure I could speak to him through third parties, but I'm not doing that."