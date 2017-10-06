Louisville placed two assistant coaches on leave Friday, leaving the program with only acting head coach David Padgett to lead the Cardinals as practice for the 2017-18 season begins.

Associate head men's basketball coach Kenny Johnson and assistant coach Jordan Fair are on paid administrative leave as the university continues its investigation into NCAA violations involving paying a recruit.

The investigation has led to the suspensions and potential firings of head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

"We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to an ongoing investigation and feel that this [is] an appropriate step at this time," Louisville acting athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement about the suspensions of Johnson and Fair. "Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation."

Louisville and Pitino were linked nearly a week ago to an alleged scheme to pay $100,000 to the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen Jr. in a deal arranged by Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

The Louisville Athletic Association voted unanimously approved a resolution Monday to begin the process to terminate Pitino with cause, and Louisville interim president Greg Postel said he is planning to learn more about the school's $160 million sponsorship extension with Adidas.