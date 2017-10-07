COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly said Saturday that his family has hired a lawyer, but he has not been contacted yet by federal authorities in connection with the FBI investigation into college basketball last month.

Quinerly was not explicitly named in the FBI documents, but he is committed to Arizona and was recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who was one of four assistants (from various schools) arrested. The documents allege a $15,000 bribe from Richardson to Player-5, who "verbally committed to attending" Arizona "on or about August 9, 2017." Quinerly committed to Arizona on Aug. 8.

When asked on Saturday whether he accepted money, Quinerly responded: "I have no comment."

His lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quinerly said his family hired Alan Milstein, who represented Maurice Clarett in 2004 in his fight against the NFL's age minimum.

Quinerly remains committed to Arizona.

"For now, I'm committed," he said.

Quinerly has not spoken to Richardson since the FBI news first broke, but did speak with Arizona coach Sean Miller.

"He was upset as well," Quinerly said. "We had a brief conversation, and it was about just me becoming the best player I can be for this high school season and being ready for the next level."

Quinerly, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Hudson Catholic High School (New Jersey), is ranked No. 23 in the ESPN 100 for 2018.