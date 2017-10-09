Saint Louis University is conducting a Title IX review and police are investigating following allegations of sexual assault against four men's basketball players.

The names of the players under investigation has not been released.

In the meantime, the team has announced that basketball practices, which officially begin Saturday, will be closed to the media.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that three women reported sexual assaults by the players on Sept. 24. The women, two of whom are students at the school, went to a local hospital shortly after the alleged assaults. The victims told police they were assaulted in an on-campus apartment.

Police told the newspaper that the investigation is ongoing and detectives have not determined whether the alleged incidents are criminal.

Athletic director Chris May declined to comment when reached on Monday by ESPN.

Last week, Saint Louis University president Fred Pestello issued a statement, saying: "First, I want to say how deeply troubled I am by these allegations, which involve behavior that runs counter to our mission and values.

"SLU seeks to foster a safe and supportive atmosphere where students, faculty, clinicians, and staff can flourish in an inclusive environment that is free from harassment and harm. Sexual assault, misconduct and harassment of any kind have no place at our University."

Saint Louis opens its season Nov. 10 at home against Seattle.