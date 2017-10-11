Trent Johnson hired as Louisville assistant coach

Louisville acting head coach David Padgett, who took over for Rick Pitino and has seen the two other assistant coaches within the program placed on administrative leave, has hired longtime head coach Trent Johnson as assistant coach.

Padgett, 32, has no head-coaching experience and has been an assistant coach at Louisville for two seasons. Johnson has been a Division 1 head coach for 17 seasons and will help Padgett coach a Louisville team that has the talent and experience to make a deep NCAA tournament run.

Trent Johnson brings 17 years of head coaching experience to Louisville. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Johnson, 61, has been a head coach at four different Division I stops: Nevada, Stanford, LSU and TCU. He and Padgett were familiar from when Padgett was playing high school basketball at Reno High and Johnson was the head coach at Nevada.

"Coach Johnson is highly experienced," Padgett in a statement. "I've personally known him for a long time. He was the head coach at Nevada when his son and I played in high school together. He is going to bring a wealth of knowledge to our program. He's someone that I will be able to lean on and our players will be able to relate well to him. I think under the circumstances, I don't think that we could find a better hire."

Louisville assistant coach Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were both placed on administrative leave last week. Pitino is out after Louisville was mentioned in the recent FBI investigation in which 10 people -- including four assistant coaches -- were arrested. Pitino has denied any knowledge, but Louisville was linked to a payment and at least one assistant was allegedly involved in the funneling of money from adidas to the family of freshman Brian Bowen.