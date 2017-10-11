A New York grand jury reportedly subpoenaed Oklahoma State last month, seeking information from the university related to the FBI investigation into Lamont Evans, one of the assistant coaches linked to the corruption scandal that has rocked college basketball.

According to The Oklahoman, the subpoena calls for the university to produce documents and communications, from Jan. 1, 2014, to present day, relating to any "actual or potential NCAA rules violations" by Evans, others members of the Oklahoma State coaching staff and Cowboys players.

Among the others documents Oklahoma State has been asked to turn over, according to The Oklahoman.

-- The personnel file of Evans

-- NCAA certification forms -- and all communication with respect to them -- for Evans and current Cowboys players.

-- Documents and communications "regarding actual or potential NCAA rules violations relating to the receipt of money, travel, in-kind benefits or services by players and coaches" for the team, including between university employees or officers, with the NCAA and "non-privileged material from any NCAA internal investigations."

-- All communications between any Cowboys staff member and financial advisers Christian Dawkins, Martin Blazer and Munish Sood -- all linked to the FBI probe -- and any current parent of a player on the Oklahoma State team.

The Oklahoman obtained a copy of the subpoena through an open records request. It was dated Sept. 27, and asks that the university either turn over all documents sought by Oct. 17 or to send a representative to New York to appear before the grand jury.

Social media accounts, laptops and cell phones are among the places from which the documents and communications are being sought.

"Failure to attend and produce any items hereby demanded will constitute contempt of court and will subject you to civil sanctions and criminal penalties, in addition to penalties of the law," Joon H. Kim, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated in the subpoena, according to the report.

Evans was of four assistant coaches across college basketball arrested two weeks ago as part of the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball. He has since been suspended by Oklahoma State and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The three other assistants -- Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson, USC's Tony Bland and Auburn's Chuck Person -- each made initial appearances in front of a judge in New York on Tuesday and were released on $100,000 bonds.