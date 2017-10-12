John Calipari says the recent FBI investigations involving the NCAA are a bad look and he does not know how college basketball will adjust moving forward. (1:17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky coach John Calipari called the current college basketball scandal a "black eye" at the Wildcats' media day on Thursday.

"What's out there right now is a black eye," Calipari said. "None of us know where this thing's going. I don't know where all this is going. Obviously what happened to this point isn't good."

Since news of an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball broke on Sept. 26, 10 people have been arrested, including four assistant coaches. Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Calipari said no one has reached out to Kentucky yet regarding the federal investigation.

"We haven't been contacted," he said. "The NCAA hasn't contacted us."

Regarding Pitino, his longtime rival, Calipari wouldn't say much: "It's unfortunate, all the stuff that's come down."

On Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert formed a Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Dr. Condoleeza Rice and including university presidents and athletic directors, former head coaches and executives within the sport, and former NBA stars Grant Hill and David Robinson.

Calipari said any changes to the sport needs to focus on the student-athletes.

"If the NBA is worried about the NBA, if the NCAA is worried about the NCAA, if each individual institution is just worried about themselves and the last thing we think about is these kids, then we're going to make wrong decisions," Calipari said. "There are a lot of players of different levels, of different abilities. Let's be fair with them. How we're being fair, I'll leave that up to the powers-that-be.

"You don't blow up a system for 10 players, 20 players. You figure out how you make this work."