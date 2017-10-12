SAN FRANCISCO -- Arizona coach Sean Miller and USC's Andy Enfield on Thursday remained mostly tight-lipped when it came to the federal corruption investigation that involves two of their assistants.

Two weeks after the FBI announced a three-year probe that focused on coaches being paid tens of thousands of dollars to steer some players toward sports agents, financial advisers and apparel companies, Miller and Enfield addressed the situation as a whole during Pac-12 media day. They refused to go into any further detail as it pertained specifically to them and their programs.

Arizona's Emanuel "Book" Richardson and USC's Tony Bland were named in the FBI investigation and appeared in New York this week with Auburn's Chuck Person, Adidas' Merl Code and custom clothier and former NBA referee Rashan Michel, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker.

"A couple of weeks ago when everything happened, I came out with a statement and today I stand by that statement," Miller said during his opening statement. "As the investigation into these allegations continues, it does so with my support. During this period of time, I'm going to continue to do the things that I've done in the last eight years as the head coach at the University of Arizona with compliance at the forefront. Most important, as it implies to today of making sure that I give our team my undivided attention and our staff's undivided attention so that we can have the best season that we can possibly have."

Miller wouldn't comment on if he's had any communication with Richardson, who was arrested for allegedly taking $20,000 in bribes.

When asked if he knew about Miller taking bribes, Miller simply said, "I'm going to stand by the statement that I gave." He answered with the same statement when asked if he'd been questioned by the FBI and what he believed the responsibility a head coach had when it came to knowing about inappropriate recruiting tactics by assistants within his own program.

Miller also deferred to that statement when asked if he thought prospective athletes felt pressured to take or ask for money to help out personal and family financial issues.

Enfield said he wasn't privy to Bland's involvement until the FBI probe broke. Bland allegedly took at least $13,000 in bribe money.

"I found out when everybody else did, but other than that, I can't comment on the investigation - it's ongoing," Enfield said. "Tony Bland has been with us four and a half years. He's part of our USC program, our USC family, and we all love Tony. It's very difficult on a personal level, it's very difficult on a program level because we all had great relationships with each other. When someone leaves your family, it's very hard on all of us, it's very emotional and challenging.

"We're going to go on and prepare for our season, but we have to get through this part of it."