The Missouri-Kansas "Border War," albeit an unofficial version of it, could return to the hardwood soon.

Officials from both universities are seeking NCAA clearance to compete in a charity basketball exhibition at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 22, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The proceeds would go toward relief for hurricane victims.

"If cleared by the NCAA, yes," the source told ESPN about the proposed matchup, first reported by 610 Sports Radio.

NCAA rules allow Division I teams to play a limited number of closed scrimmages against one another, but not exhibitions.

A revival of the Border War could raise money for hurricane victims, a source confirmed to ESPN. Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/Getty Images

Missouri and Kansas ended their heated Border War rivalry in 2012 when the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The last time the two teams met in basketball, Thomas Robinson led the Jayhawks to an 87-86, come-from-behind victory -- Kansas was down by 19 points -- at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 25, 2012.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk in June told the Kansas City Star, "I'd like for that to happen," when asked about renewing the Border War.

"I would think that would probably be something that would be a given when asked a question, 'Would you like to continue or renew the series?'" Kansas coach Bill Self told the Star, regarding Sterk's comments. "I think the obvious answer from his standpoint would probably be, 'Yes.' From mine, that's a decision that will be made at a university level, not just at a basketball level."