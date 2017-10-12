The Missouri-Kansas "Border War," albeit an unofficial version of it, is returning soon.

The charity basketball exhibition will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 22, Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed.

"I think it's a great opportunity for two schools to do something for the betterment of others," Self said. "This does not have one thing to do with playing Missouri."

Self said they're hoping to raise more than $1 million for hurricane relief. The proceeds would go toward relief for hurricane victims.

NCAA rules allow Division I teams to play a limited number of closed scrimmages against one another, but not exhibitions.

A revival of the Border War could raise money for hurricane victims, a source confirmed to ESPN. Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/Getty Images

Missouri and Kansas ended their heated Border War rivalry in 2012 when the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The last time the two teams met in basketball, Thomas Robinson led the Jayhawks to an 87-86, come-from-behind victory -- Kansas was down by 19 points -- at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 25, 2012.

ESPN's Mitch Sherman contributed to this report.