TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama men's basketball coach Avery Johnson said the program is being proactive with "all the proper authorities" in the wake of the resignation of associate athletic director Kobie Baker, who was questioned by the school in connection to an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

"Obviously, we had an unfortunate situation with one of our staff members that led to his resignation," Johnson said Thursday afternoon. "But I'm confident in our compliance department and organization."

Johnson said he was confident, based on the school's investigation, that the program's involvement didn't extend beyond Baker. He said he believed that there would be no eligibility concerns for his players and that the school's review was ongoing.

Johnson said he was "disappointed" upon first hearing of the investigation.

"You're not happy about it," he said when asked for his reaction to learning of Baker's involvement. "You're disappointed. We'll let that process run its course. We've moved on."

Johnson said he'll share more details when he can, but for now he couldn't say more.

Baker, who previously worked in the enforcement and eligibility offices of the NCAA, resigned following questioning from the school over him being linked to an FBI investigation into college basketball.

According to a report from the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama suspected that Baker was the "staff member" cited in the federal corruption investigation that took part in a meeting with Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and Rashan Michel, both of whom were charged in the investigation.

Donta Hall, a junior forward on the team, said that they have faith in the administration and aren't worried about the investigation.

"We're just here to hoop and get our grades," Hall said.

Said sophomore Braxton Key: "We're just focused on the season."