AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.

The university confirmed that in a statement Thursday in response to an open records request from The Associated Press.

Auburn's statement said it won't yet release the documents because they are typically "sent with the understanding that they will be treated confidentially," including on whether they were received in the first place.

Oklahoma State provided AP and other media outlets with a copy of the subpoena it received in the widespread corruption case, prompting Auburn to acknowledge that it has also gotten one.

Person was suspended without pay after prosecutors said the former NBA player accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to a Pittsburgh-based financial adviser when they reached the NBA.