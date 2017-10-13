The NCAA has ruled NC State freshman Braxton Beverly ineligible to play this season because he attended summer school at Ohio State prior to the firing of former Buckeyes coach Thad Matta.

Beverly said he will appeal the NCAA's decision.

Beverly and fellow Ohio State freshmen began attending summer school in mid-May. Matta was let go on June 5, after Beverly had already attended summer school. According to NCAA rules, Beverly has to sit out this season because he attended classes at another school.

"I'm devastated by this decision; it's incredibly unfair," Beverly said in a statement. "I appreciate NC State and the work being done here to appeal this decision. My hope is that it gets resolved and I can be eligible to play this season."

Beverly is a 6-foot guard from Kentucky who attended Hargrave Military Academy -- the prep school in which NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was a head coach from 1999 to 2001 and again from 2003 to 2011. NC State assistant A.W. Hamilton coached Beverly at Hargrave last season.

"I'm very disappointed for Braxton, I know he's devastated," Keatts said. "We'll appeal this and hopefully it yields a different result."