ESPN 100 prospect Devon Dotson committed to Kansas on Friday.

Dotson announced the decision during a press conference at his high school, Providence Day School (North Carolina).

Dotson, a 6-foot-2 point guard, chose the Jayhawks over Maryland. He took official visits to both schools, and also hosted both coaching staffs earlier this week for final pitches. Florida was heavily in the mix earlier this fall, but the Gators took commitments from ESPN 100 guards Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke.

Ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100, Dotson is one of the best point guards in the country. He averaged 18.8 points and 2.6 steals for Team Charlotte on the Under Armour Association circuit. Dotson is very quick with the ball in his hands and loves to attack the rim off the dribble.

Dotson is the third top-35 prospect to commit to Kansas in the 2018 class, following power forward Silvio De Sousa (No. 28) and center David McCormack (No. 33). Bill Self also has high-level transfers Charlie Moore (California) and Dedric and K.J. Lawson (Memphis) sitting out the 2017-18 season.

The biggest target remaining on Kansas' board was five-star Quentin Grimes (No. 13), who is taking his official visit to Lawrence this weekend. It remains to be seen whether Dotson's commitment impacts the Jayhawks' pursuit of Grimes, though. Kansas is also still involved with elite forward Zion Williamson (No. 2).