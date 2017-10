J'Raan Brooks, who verbally committed to USC in June, announced Friday on Twitter that he reopened his recruitment in light of recent events involving USC.

Thank you to everyone at USC pic.twitter.com/pZzzQ0mh1n — JBro™ (@JraanBrooks) October 13, 2017

Trojans assistant coach Tony Bland was named in the recent FBI probe. Head coach Andy Enfield has remained largely tight-lipped about the corruption investigation.

Brooks, from Seattle, is ranked No. 79 in the ESPN 100.