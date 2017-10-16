LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Rick Pitino, in an affidavit presented Monday to Louisville's athletics board, said he "had no part -- active, passive or through willful ignorance" in the activities alleged in an FBI investigation.

Pitino's lawyers appeared in front of the University of Louisville Athletic Association on Monday, stating the Hall of Fame coach's case against termination. Pitino did not attend the meeting, but his lawyers submitted an affidavit on his behalf.

"I do not dispute ULAA's right to terminate my employment at its discretion," Pitino's affidavit stated. "But I vehemently reject its right to do so 'for cause.' I have given no 'cause' for termination of my contract."

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27 after the program was linked to the FBI's investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball. On Oct 2., the ULAA began the process to terminate Pitino for cause.

The FBI announced last month that 10 men -- including four assistant coaches and a top Adidas executive -- were charged with crimes relating to the investigation. Louisville was not explicitly named in court documents, but interim president Greg Postel confirmed the school was part of the investigation.

The allegations against Louisville include payments of $100,000 to the family of an unnamed player to sign with the Cardinals. The player is believed to be five-star freshman Brian Bowen, who committed to Louisville in early June. Bowen was suspended indefinitely shortly after the FBI news broke.

"I had no part -- active, passive, or through willful ignorance -- in the conspiracy described in the complaint," Pitino said in the affidavit. "I had no reason to know about the conspiracy described in the complaint, and no reason to know about the complicity of any UL assistant coach or staff member in any bribery conspiracy. I never have had any part -- active, passive, or through willful ignorance -- in any effort, successful or unsuccess, completed or abandoned, to pay any recruit, or any family member of a recruit, or anyone else on a recruit's behalf, as an inducement to attend UL."

Steve Pence, one of the attorney's representing Pitino, entered the meeting holding a poster board for presentation to the ULAA. Pence later distributed the detailed 55-page document that includes letters of support for Pitino, including one from David Padgett, who was named as Pitino's interim replacement on Sept. 29.

Pence's statement included a polygraph result indicating that Pitino was not deceptive in answering that he did not pay Bowen's family or knew that Bowen's family was paid.

Pitino admitted he has communicated with James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing for Adidas, but never discussed providing improper benefits to a player or recruit.

"ULAA's October 4, 2017 letter to me says that I should have known about any assistant coach or staff member's complicity in the bribery matter," the affidavit states. "I reject that assertion. No reasonable level of oversight -- including the oversight that President Postel and AD Jurich recommended and that I implemented -- can guarantee that staff members will always act properly."

Louisville placed assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave earlier this month, and announced the dismissal of Fair last week.

Pitino states that the ULAA is "rushing to judgment, condemning me for actions that the NCAA is only beginning to investigate." He admitted that Dawkins was on Louisville's campus with Bowen in May 2017, but claims no knowledge of Dawkins as a sports agent. As a result, Pitino said he did not think he needed to report that meeting to compliance.

Pitino has $44 million remaining in salary and bonuses in a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $5.1 million. He has coached 16 years with the program, a run that included winning the 2013 NCAA championship but was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents.

He testified in a federal extortion trial in 2010, when Karen Sypher tried to get money and gifts from him in exchange for staying silent about their affair. Pitino, who is married, admitted to having sex with Sypher in a Louisville restaurant in 2003.

More recently, Louisville self-imposed a postseason ban in 2015-16 after an investigation into a sex-for-pay scandal organized by former Louisville staffer Andre McGee. Pitino was suspended for the first five ACC games of the upcoming season and Louisville's 2013 NCAA title could be vacated as a result.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.