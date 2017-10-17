Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino filed suit Tuesday against Adidas, claiming damages caused by the apparel company's dealings with recruits.

Pitino and his attorney, Steve Pence, told Jay Bilas that the suit, filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Kentucky, seeks unspecified actual damages, punitive damages and attorney fees.

Pitino was fired Monday by Louisville in the wake of an FBI investigation of bribery and fraud related to the steering of recruits to Adidas, sports agents and financial advisers.

Pitino has $44 million remaining in salary and bonuses in a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. Louisville interim president Greg Postel said the Louisville athletic board did not discuss a buyout for Pitino.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27 after the program was linked to the FBI's investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball. On Oct. 2, the University of Louisville Athletic Association began the process to terminate Pitino for cause.

The FBI announced last month that 10 men -- including four assistant coaches and top Adidas executive James Gatto -- were charged with crimes relating to the investigation. Louisville was not explicitly named in court documents, but Postel confirmed the school was part of the investigation.

The allegations against Louisville include payments of $100,000 to the family of an unnamed player to sign with the Cardinals. The player is believed to be five-star freshman Brian Bowen, who committed to Louisville in early June. Bowen was suspended indefinitely shortly after the FBI news broke.

"I had no part -- active, passive, or through willful ignorance -- in the conspiracy described in the complaint," Pitino said in an affidavit submitted to the Louisville board at Monday's meeting. "I had no reason to know about the conspiracy described in the complaint, and no reason to know about the complicity of any UL assistant coach or staff member in any bribery conspiracy. I never have had any part -- active, passive, or through willful ignorance -- in any effort, successful or unsuccessful, completed or abandoned, to pay any recruit, or any family member of a recruit, or anyone else on a recruit's behalf, as an inducement to attend UL."