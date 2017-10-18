ESPN 100 shooting guard Tyler Herro has decommitted from Wisconsin.

Herro first committed to the Badgers in September 2016.

"After a lot of conversations with my family and prayer I have decided to reopen my recruitment and explore all of my options," Herro said in a statement on Twitter. "The past year since I committed I have grown not only as a basketball player, but as a person. My drive to become the best on all levels has been the fuel that drove this decision."

Herro, a 6-foot-5 guard from Whitnall High School (Wisconsin), is ranked No. 27 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He is a high-level offensive player from the perimeter, and averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on the Nike EYBL circuit with Playground Elite. Herro also shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

Prior to his commitment, Herro had a long list of schools involved in his recruitment, including Marquette, DePaul, Arizona, Oregon and Arizona State.

With Herro no longer in the fold, Greg Gard and the Badgers have only one commitment in the 2018 class: center Joe Hedstrom.