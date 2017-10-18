Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino received a grand jury subpoena to produce phone records and other documents related to the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, his attorney told ESPN on Wednesday.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, said the Hall of Fame coach received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York earlier this month.

The subpoena requires Pitino to turn over all documents and communications, including emails, text messages, cellphone records, social media and computer records from Jan. 1, 2014 to present -- related to "actual or potential NCAA rules violations" by players or coaches.

"It's evidence that he's not a target," Pence said. "When the FBI thinks someone is a target, they would not come in and serve them with a subpoena. They would serve them with a warrant and seize it right then. Otherwise, they would be giving them 30 days to destroy the evidence."

Pitino, who was fired as Louisville's coach on Monday, is the second head coach to acknowledge receiving a grand jury subpoena. Miami coach Jim Larranaga's attorney told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that Larranaga had received a subpoena and was cooperating.

Miami wasn't named in the U.S. Department of Justice's complaints, but university president Dr. Julio Frenk confirmed that the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York was investigating a potential tie between the Hurricanes and a recruit.

"There's nothing there," Larranaga's attorney, Stuart Z. Grossman, told the Times. "We're trying to get them to admit they made a mistake and move on."

Pitino told ESPN's Jay Bilas in an interview Wednesday that he voluntarily spoke with two FBI agents on Sept. 26, a few hours after the FBI arrested 10 men on federal bribery and corruption charges.

Four assistant coaches - Arizona's Emauel "Book" Richardson, Auburn's Chuck Person, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans and USC's Anthony Bland were among those arrested, along with Adidas executive James Gatto.

Louisville was not explicitly named in court documents, but interim president Greg Postel confirmed that the school was part of the probe.

Okahoma State officials also acknowledged that the university had received a grand jury subpoena, demanding all documents and communications regarding NCAA rules violations by people connected to the men's basketball program. The subpoena demanded that OSU turn over the documents to an FBI agent or appear in front of the grand jury on Tuesday.

Arizona, Auburn and USC had previously declined to confirm whether they have received grand jury subpoenas.