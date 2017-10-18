NASHVILLE -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari left open the possibility freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt could be out an extended period of time with his left foot injury.

"If he's not 100 percent, he won't play," Calipari told ESPN at SEC Media Day on Wednesday. "If he can't get ready this year, then he won't play this year."

Vanderbilt suffered the injury in late September, and a three-month timetable was originally placed on his return. Recently, Calipari said Vanderbilt needed to undergo further evaluation, but Vanderbilt was optimistic at Kentucky's media day last week.

Kentucky freshman Jarred Vanderbilt, far left, may not be joining his teammates for a while. Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Calipari made it clear on Wednesday that he wasn't going to rush Vanderbilt back, though.

"'Well, Coach, what if that costs you games?' Well, then it costs us games," he said. "His health and his well-being goes before anything else, including our basketball team. I hope we get him back -- for him. So he can play. But again, even if he doesn't play this year, [I told him] 'This is hurting us more than it's hurting you.'"

Calipari reiterated that the upcoming testing will tell him more.

"If that evaluation says it, then yes [he could miss more time]," Calipari said. "My hope is, for him, that he's able to try it, we watch it, we evaluate it and he's good to go. A lot of this is putting to Jarred, 'What do you feel capable of doing?'"

Vanderbilt, a 6-foot-9 forward, was ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100 for 2017. He's a versatile lefty who can play multiple positions. Prior to his injury, Calipari had been experimenting with lineups that featured Vanderbilt at the point guard spot.

Kentucky opens its season on Nov. 10 at home against Utah Valley.