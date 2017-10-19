Five-star prospect Luguentz Dort announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday.

"Forks up!" Dort said in a video released on Twitter.

The wait is over... FORKS UP🔱🙏🏾 https://t.co/OhSp874zDW — Luguentz Dort (@luguentz) October 19, 2017

Dort, a powerful 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Montreal, plays his high school basketball at Athlete Institute Basketball Academy (Canada). He was ranked in the top 25 in 2018 before transferring to Athlete Institute.

Dort also visited Baylor and Oregon, and the rest of his final six included Indiana, Miami and Michigan State.

Playing on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit for Brookwood Elite, Dort averaged 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in the spring and summer.

Bobby Hurley now has two commits in the 2018 class, both playing their high school ball outside the United States. Last week, 6-foot-6 wing Elias Valtonen, out of Helsinki Basketball Academy (Finland) pledged to the Sun Devils.