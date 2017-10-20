Top-30 basketball prospect Ayo Dosunmu announced his commitment to Illinois on Thursday night.

Dosunmu chose the in-state Fighting Illini over finalist Wake Forest. USC and Xavier were also involved in the last month.

New Illinois head coach Brad Underwood made Dosunmu his top priority in the 2018 class as soon as he took over in the spring. He hired Ron "Chin" Coleman from Illinois-Chicago as an assistant coach; Coleman had strong ties to the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program, for which Dosunmu played. The Fighting Illini were considered the favorite, but Dosunmu's official visit to Champaign last weekend clinched it.

Ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100 for 2018, Dosunmu is one of the best point guards in the country. The Morgan Park High School (Illinois) product was an elite scorer for Mac Irvin on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer, averaging 23.2 points and getting to the free throw line at a high rate. At 6-foot-4, Dosunmu has excellent size and length for the position, and also dished out more than three assists per game.

Dosunmu is Illinois' first commitment in the 2018 class. The Fighting Illini are expected to host fellow Chicago-area native Talen Horton-Tucker for an official visit this weekend.