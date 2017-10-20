Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly decommitted from Arizona on Thursday night.

"After careful consideration, my family and I have determined it is in my best interest to retract my verbal commitment to The University of Arizona," Quinerly said in a statement released on Twitter. "I'd like to thank my extended family and fans for your continued love and support. Your positivity and kindness never goes unnoticed."

At the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp two weeks ago, Quinerly said he remained committed to Arizona -- but was "not sure" whether he would end up there.

Quinerly told ESPN earlier this month that his family hired a lawyer due to the FBI investigation, but had not been in contact with federal authorities at the time. Quinerly was not named in the FBI documents, but was recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four coaches from various schools arrested in the probe. The documents allege a $15,000 bribe from Richardson to Player-5, who "verbally committed to attending" Arizona "on or about August 9, 2017."

Quinerly originally committed to Arizona on Aug. 8.

He told ESPN earlier this month his family hired Alan Milstein, who represented Maurice Clarett in 2004 in his fight against the NFL's age minimum.

Quinerly, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Hudson Catholic (New Jersey), is ranked No. 23 in the ESPN 100 for 2018 and considered the No. 4 point guard in the country. When he selected Arizona in August, Villanova was the other finalist.

Arizona also holds commitments from five-star power forward Shareef O'Neal (No. 24), the son of Shaquille, and four-star point guard Brandon Williams (No. 52).