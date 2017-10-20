        <
          Louisville interim coach David Padgett promotes R.J. Evans to acting assistant

          4:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett has promoted R.J. Evans to acting assistant coach, staying in-house as the program moves forward from this week's firing of coach Rick Pitino.

          Evans' promotion comes a day after Padgett introduced Greg Paulus as an assistant coach. Hired this spring, Evans recently received on-court responsibilities after assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were placed on paid administrative leave.

          The school acknowledged last month that the program was under investigation in a national federal probe of corruption in college basketball. Louisville's Athletic Association fired Pitino on Monday after 16 years.

          Padgett says Evans has made a quick transition and developed chemistry with the Cardinal players.

