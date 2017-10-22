Oklahoma State has hired Scott Sutton to be an assistant on its men's basketball staff, filling the spot vacated by Lamont Evans, who was fired last month after being arrested as part of an FBI investigation targeting bribery and corruption in college basketball.

Sutton, who was the head coach at Oral Roberts for 18 seasons, is the son of longtime Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton. Scott's brother, Sean, was the head coach at OSU, too, after his father.

Scott Sutton played under his father for the Cowboys from 1992-94.

"I'm thrilled to have a man of Scott Sutton's pedigree joining our coaching staff," first-year coach Mike Boynton said in a statement.

"The Sutton name certainly means a great deal to our program and the Oklahoma State family, but it's just as respected nationally."

Oklahoma State opens the season Nov. 10 against Pepperdine.