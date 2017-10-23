The Texas Longhorns held freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger and sophomore center Zach Shackelford out of practice Sunday after they were evaluated for head injuries.

The duo sustained the injuries in Saturday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Ehlinger has emerged as a hard-charging running option for the Longhorns and is second on the team in rushing, with 265 yards on 84 carries.

During Texas' loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 14 in Dallas, Ehlinger took a hit to the head that briefly knocked him out of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt freshman wideout Reggie Hemphill-Mapps was held out of Sunday's practice due to a knee injury sustained against Oklahoma State.